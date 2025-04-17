‘The diabetic dilemma’:  Can you really eat mango without spiking your sugar levels?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Mango’s glycemic index is low to moderate, meaning it releases sugar slowly—keeping your energy smooth, not spiked.
Dietary fiber in mango slows sugar absorption, taming blood sugar swings and supporting steady glucose levels.
Mangiferin and polyphenols fight cell damage and inflammation—key in reducing diabetes complications.
Compounds in mango may improve insulin sensitivity, helping your body use sugar more efficiently.
Packed with vitamin C, A, and potassium—nutrients that support the immune system, vision, and heart health.
Half a cup is the sweet spot—enough to enjoy the taste and benefits without a sugar surge.
Mango extract studies show lower blood sugar over time—especially in those with early insulin resistance.
Its potassium content helps regulate blood pressure, tackling a hidden danger diabetics often face.
Ditch the candy. Mango, paired with nuts or yogurt, satisfies sweet cravings without wrecking blood sugar.