‘The diabetic dilemma’:  Can you really eat mango without spiking your sugar levels?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sugar Steady

Mango’s glycemic index is low to moderate, meaning it releases sugar slowly—keeping your energy smooth, not spiked.

Fiber Power

Dietary fiber in mango slows sugar absorption, taming blood sugar swings and supporting steady glucose levels.

Antioxidant Shield

Mangiferin and polyphenols fight cell damage and inflammation—key in reducing diabetes complications.

Insulin Boost

Compounds in mango may improve insulin sensitivity, helping your body use sugar more efficiently.

Vitamin Vault

Packed with vitamin C, A, and potassium—nutrients that support the immune system, vision, and heart health.

Safe Portions

Half a cup is the sweet spot—enough to enjoy the taste and benefits without a sugar surge.

Glucose Drop

Mango extract studies show lower blood sugar over time—especially in those with early insulin resistance.

Pressure Control

Its potassium content helps regulate blood pressure, tackling a hidden danger diabetics often face.

Smart Swap

Ditch the candy. Mango, paired with nuts or yogurt, satisfies sweet cravings without wrecking blood sugar.

Related Stories

'Cardio is a lie': CEO fitness expert exposes what actually burns body fat 'A second heart': Scientists discover a hidden engine in the human chest 'Bhagavad Gita’s food code': What to eat for calm, clarity, and power 'Age-proof routine': Nita Ambani’s surprising fitness rituals at 61