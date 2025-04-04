'The tart fruit that fights LDL': Why Amla may be your natural cholesterol fix

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cholesterol Slayer

Amla targets the same enzyme as statins, helping lower LDL naturally by reducing cholesterol production in the liver, say experts.

Antioxidant Armor

Packed with polyphenols, vitamin C, and flavonoids, amla shields cells from oxidative damage that makes LDL more plaque-prone.

Plaque Preventer

By preventing LDL oxidation and inflammation, amla reduces the risk of fatty deposits that block arteries and lead to heart attacks.

Gut-to-Heart

Amla supports cholesterol conversion into bile acids—helping flush excess LDL through the digestive tract, experts explain.

Natural Balancer

Not only does amla lower bad cholesterol (LDL), it boosts good cholesterol (HDL), aiding in overall heart health maintenance.

Juice Power

Diluted amla juice taken on an empty stomach enhances absorption and amplifies its cholesterol-fighting potential.

Powdered Boost

Amla powder, mixed with warm water or honey, offers a convenient, nutrient-rich way to support daily cholesterol care.

Raw Advantage

Eating fresh amla gives the full benefit of its nutrients, making it the most potent form for managing cholesterol.

Safe but Smart

While generally safe, experts advise caution for those with acidity, sensitive stomachs, or those taking blood thinners.
