'The tart fruit that fights LDL': Why Amla may be your natural cholesterol fix

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Amla targets the same enzyme as statins, helping lower LDL naturally by reducing cholesterol production in the liver, say experts.
Packed with polyphenols, vitamin C, and flavonoids, amla shields cells from oxidative damage that makes LDL more plaque-prone.
By preventing LDL oxidation and inflammation, amla reduces the risk of fatty deposits that block arteries and lead to heart attacks.
Amla supports cholesterol conversion into bile acids—helping flush excess LDL through the digestive tract, experts explain.
Not only does amla lower bad cholesterol (LDL), it boosts good cholesterol (HDL), aiding in overall heart health maintenance.
Diluted amla juice taken on an empty stomach enhances absorption and amplifies its cholesterol-fighting potential.
Amla powder, mixed with warm water or honey, offers a convenient, nutrient-rich way to support daily cholesterol care.
Eating fresh amla gives the full benefit of its nutrients, making it the most potent form for managing cholesterol.
While generally safe, experts advise caution for those with acidity, sensitive stomachs, or those taking blood thinners.