The 'Thrifty Gene' trap: Why so many Indian men carry belly fat

The average Indian plate is 70% carbs and barely 10% protein. With that ratio, even a "skinny" guy ends up storing fat—right where it shows the most: the belly.
Eight hours at a desk, two in traffic, and zero workouts—urban Indian men are clocking fewer steps per day than ever before. The paunch isn’t just growing, it’s becoming the new normal.
Alcohol doesn’t just add empty calories—it changes fat storage. Mix it with heavy dinners and you’ve got a perfect storm for a whiskey waistline.
Science says Indian men are wired to store fat around the belly—an ancient survival trait that’s now sabotaging their health in a calorie-rich world.
Stress doesn’t just mess with your mind. Chronic cortisol elevation from work and family pressures shifts fat straight to your gut—even if you're eating "normally."
Ultra-processed Indian snacks, sugary chai breaks, and bad gut bacteria fuel silent inflammation—making your metabolism sluggish and your belly stubborn.
After 30, testosterone dips and muscle mass declines. With no strength training, the result is clear: arms shrink, belly grows.
From Diwali laddoos to weekend biryanis, calorie spikes happen often—but recovery never does. The fat from festive overindulgence tends to stick, especially around the waist.
Many Indian men don’t look obese—until the scan. Hidden visceral fat makes them metabolically obese, despite appearing ‘normal’ on the outside.