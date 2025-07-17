The 'Thrifty Gene' trap: Why so many Indian men carry belly fat

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Rice, Roti, Repeat

The average Indian plate is 70% carbs and barely 10% protein. With that ratio, even a "skinny" guy ends up storing fat—right where it shows the most: the belly.

Desk Job, Belly Blob

Eight hours at a desk, two in traffic, and zero workouts—urban Indian men are clocking fewer steps per day than ever before. The paunch isn’t just growing, it’s becoming the new normal.

Beer, Biryani, Belly

Alcohol doesn’t just add empty calories—it changes fat storage. Mix it with heavy dinners and you’ve got a perfect storm for a whiskey waistline.

The Thrifty Curse

Science says Indian men are wired to store fat around the belly—an ancient survival trait that’s now sabotaging their health in a calorie-rich world.

Cortisol Curveball

Stress doesn’t just mess with your mind. Chronic cortisol elevation from work and family pressures shifts fat straight to your gut—even if you're eating "normally."

Invisible Inflammation

Ultra-processed Indian snacks, sugary chai breaks, and bad gut bacteria fuel silent inflammation—making your metabolism sluggish and your belly stubborn.

Muscle Loss, Fat Gain

After 30, testosterone dips and muscle mass declines. With no strength training, the result is clear: arms shrink, belly grows.

Festival Feasts,  Year-Round Fallout

From Diwali laddoos to weekend biryanis, calorie spikes happen often—but recovery never does. The fat from festive overindulgence tends to stick, especially around the waist.

Skinny Outside,  Fat Inside (TOFI)

Many Indian men don’t look obese—until the scan. Hidden visceral fat makes them metabolically obese, despite appearing ‘normal’ on the outside.
Related Stories

Lose 3 kgs in a week? This pantry mix is going viral for all the right reasons Which one is the real winner? Egg whites are clean. Whole eggs are powerful Fear, regret, identity: Sadhguru on what really hurts in losing money Bald before 25: The silent crisis Gen Z men don't talk about