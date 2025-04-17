'The trek that breaks you': Why Vaishno Devi is no ordinary climb and how to survive it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The 13 km climb from Katra to the shrine isn’t a walk—it's a steep, uneven ascent. Start walking 5–7 km daily, 2–3 months ahead.
Power up with complex carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Hydrate with 2–3 liters daily and add electrolytes during the trek.
At 5,200 feet, oxygen levels drop. Spend a day at elevation before the climb if possible. Watch for dizziness, nausea, or breathlessness.
Wear waterproof trekking shoes with strong grip. Add a walking stick and layered, moisture-wicking clothes for weather shifts.
Mentally break the trek into 3–4 segments. Use deep breathing or short meditations to reset during tough stretches.
Pack painkillers, ORS, band-aids, and personal meds. If you have heart, asthma, or joint conditions, consult your doctor beforehand.
Go between April–October for safer weather. Carry a raincoat and thermal layers—rain and chill can hit even in summer.
Carry energy bars, nuts, bananas. Eat small portions every 1–2 hours to keep stamina high and avoid sugar crashes.
Take a 5–10 minute break every hour. Sleep 7–8 hours before the climb and let your body recover fully post-trek.