'The trek that breaks you': Why Vaishno Devi is no ordinary climb and how to survive it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Trek Trial

The 13 km climb from Katra to the shrine isn’t a walk—it's a steep, uneven ascent. Start walking 5–7 km daily, 2–3 months ahead.

Energy Engine

Power up with complex carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Hydrate with 2–3 liters daily and add electrolytes during the trek.

Thin Air

At 5,200 feet, oxygen levels drop. Spend a day at elevation before the climb if possible. Watch for dizziness, nausea, or breathlessness.

Gear Game

Wear waterproof trekking shoes with strong grip. Add a walking stick and layered, moisture-wicking clothes for weather shifts.

Inner Strength

Mentally break the trek into 3–4 segments. Use deep breathing or short meditations to reset during tough stretches.

Medicine Kit

Pack painkillers, ORS, band-aids, and personal meds. If you have heart, asthma, or joint conditions, consult your doctor beforehand.

Weather Mood

Go between April–October for safer weather. Carry a raincoat and thermal layers—rain and chill can hit even in summer.

Snack Smart

Carry energy bars, nuts, bananas. Eat small portions every 1–2 hours to keep stamina high and avoid sugar crashes.

Break Boost

Take a 5–10 minute break every hour. Sleep 7–8 hours before the climb and let your body recover fully post-trek.
