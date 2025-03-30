'The truth about belly fat': What wellness gurus aren’t telling you about the real reason

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
It all begins with pressure—work, bills, life. Your body floods with cortisol. Invisible at first, this hormone quietly signals your belly: store fat now.
You’re not overeating by choice—your hormones are wired for survival. Cortisol makes you crave comfort: sugar, chips, and those late-night “just one bite” moments.
Each processed bite spikes insulin and feeds belly fat. It’s not just what you eat, it’s when and why. Stress eats aren’t meals—they’re habits hijacked.
Stress kills movement. You're too drained to work out. Days pass hunched at a desk or couch, and fat settles deeper, right where it’s hardest to lose.
Nights get shorter. Hormones go haywire. Ghrelin rises (you’re hungry). Leptin drops (you never feel full). Belly fat grows while you toss and turn.
Add menopause or hormonal shifts, and fat redistributes to your midsection. What worked in your 20s stops working now. You’re not broken—your biology changed.
Change starts quietly. More greens, less sugar. A morning walk. One deep breath before eating. You’re calming your body—and it begins to let go.
You trade endless cardio for short bursts of HIIT and strength training. Muscles grow. Fat burns even at rest. Your core starts to reshape.
Water replaces wine. Bloating fades. Digestion smooths out. You’re not just losing weight—you’re gaining control, one glass, one meal, one breath at a time.