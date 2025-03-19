‘The truth about ghee’: Superfood or saturated fat nightmare?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Golden Superfood

Unlike other saturated fats, ghee is packed with vitamins A, D, E, and K, antioxidants, and healthy fatty acids that support overall well-being.

Metabolism Booster

Rich in short- and medium-chain fatty acids, ghee provides quick energy and enhances metabolic function, making it a better choice than processed oils.

Gut Health Hero

Ghee contains butyrate, a powerful short-chain fatty acid that reduces inflammation, supports digestion, and nourishes gut bacteria, improving gut health.

Nutrient Absorption

Adding ghee to meals helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins, ensuring better utilization of nutrients from the food you eat.

Heart-Healthy Fats

Despite its saturated fat content, ghee contains CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), which may help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and boost good cholesterol (HDL).

Balanced Consumption

Studies suggest moderate ghee intake does not harm heart health, but excessive consumption, especially with a high-carb diet, may lead to weight gain.

Daily Dosage

For most people, 1–2 teaspoons (5–10g) per day is ideal. Those with heart conditions should consult a doctor before increasing ghee intake.

Traditional Benefits

Ayurvedic practices use ghee to enhance circulation, reduce cell damage, and even support brain function, reinforcing its historical importance.

Mindful Eating

Ghee can be a powerful health ally, but balance is key—it should be part of a well-rounded diet, not a free pass to excessive fat consumption.
