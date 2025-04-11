'The truth behind Kapil Sharma’s weight loss': Is it lifestyle or prescription power?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kapil Sharma stunned fans at the airport with a noticeably leaner frame. Social media lit up with speculation and concern over his sudden transformation.
“Is it Ozempic?” fans asked. The diabetes drug, now a weight-loss trend, has become Hollywood’s favorite—and now, possibly Bollywood’s too.
Ozempic mimics GLP-1, a hormone that controls hunger. It slows digestion and creates a lasting sense of fullness, leading to reduced calorie intake.
While effective, Ozempic isn’t candy. It’s a prescription drug with risks, best used under medical supervision—especially for those without diabetes.
Experts warn: no magic pill replaces real lifestyle change. Ozempic works best with consistent meals, workouts, and medical guidance.
From nausea to gallstones, Ozempic’s side effects are real. Rapid weight loss may bring complications if done without care or consultation.
Mayo Clinic states healthy weight loss means 0.5 to 1 kg per week. It’s slow—but sustainable. Crash changes risk fatigue and muscle loss.
True progress isn’t just on the scale. Better sleep, energy, mood, and digestion matter more than just kilos dropped, experts say.
A transformation is most powerful when it’s for health, not headlines. Whether Kapil’s change was Ozempic or effort—lasting change is built, not bought.