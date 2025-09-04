The Vitamin You Forgot: How B12 deficiency is silently hiking your blood pressure

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Doctors often blame stress or salt—but a hidden B12 deficiency may be the real reason your blood pressure’s creeping up year after year.
Low B12 lets homocysteine—a toxic amino acid—build up silently, stiffening blood vessels and silently feeding the fire of hypertension.
B12 deficiency doesn’t just mess with nerves—it can accelerate artery plaque formation, setting the stage for a future heart attack.
B12, folate, and B6 form a trio that keeps heart risk in check. Miss one, and homocysteine spikes—turning your bloodstream into a cardiovascular minefield.
When oxygen delivery drops from megaloblastic anemia (caused by severe B12 lack), your heart works overtime—pushing up long-term blood pressure.
Millions live with “borderline” B12 levels—never flagged, never treated—yet they’re sitting on an avoidable risk factor for strokes and heart attacks.
B12 deficiency can quietly damage the nerves that regulate heart rate and blood vessel tone—leading to erratic or sustained high blood pressure.
Vegans and vegetarians, beware: without fortified foods or supplements, your B12 may be tanking—while your heart silently pays the price.
A simple blood test can reveal both B12 and homocysteine levels. And the fix? Often as easy as a daily supplement or a shot—yet rarely prescribed.