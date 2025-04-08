Think you’re deadlifting right? These 9 mistakes could be destroying your back

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Back Breakdown

Rounding your spine mid-lift? That’s a shortcut to herniated discs and spinal strains, says sports medicine expert Dr. Stuart McGill.

Bicep Blowout

Using a mixed grip with bent arms often tears the biceps—especially the supinated side. It’s a classic strongman injury, avoidable with strict form.

Knee Crunch

Locking knees too early during deadlifts puts shearing force on joints, risking meniscus damage and ligament sprains, per orthopedic injury reports.

Chronic Strain

Deadlifting with poor recovery builds up stress silently. Overuse injuries creep in over time, especially in the lumbar spine and knees.

Grip Slip

Heavy bars and weak holds don’t mix. Dropping a loaded bar mid-rep isn’t just embarrassing—it can injure feet, shins, or training partners.

Shoulder Strain

Incorrect posture and load angle during pulls can inflame shoulder joints, triggering impingement or rotator cuff irritation, say physios.

Hamstring Snap

Jerking up the bar without engaging hips properly often overloads hamstrings. This can lead to tears or chronic tightness.

Pain Amplifier

Already nursing a sore back? Deadlifting might turn minor pain into a serious spine issue—think bulging discs or vertebral fractures.

Disc Danger

Ignoring core tension and spinal neutrality spikes disc pressure. Spinal discs, especially in the lumbar region, are vulnerable under load.
