This Bengaluru CEO collapsed with a nosebleed: What happened next is a warning to us all

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Bengaluru-based CEO Amit Mishra was rushed to the ICU with a systolic BP of 230—nearly double the normal. A sudden nosebleed was the red flag. Doctors call it a classic hypertensive crisis, now alarmingly common in India’s high-pressure tech world.
A hypertensive crisis means BP shoots beyond 165/105 mmHg. At 200/120 mmHg, many patients report dizziness, anxiety, and even brain bleeds—requiring immediate hospitalization.
Representative pic
Undetected hypertension builds quietly. Even with regular checkups, BP can spike without warning—especially under chronic stress, lack of sleep, or lifestyle imbalance.
Representative pic
High cortisol levels from prolonged stress increase heart rate and BP. Ironically, things we think help—like alcohol or smoking—actually worsen the pressure surge.
Representative pic
Skipping sleep kills your body's natural BP drop at night. Poor sleep keeps your system in alert mode, damaging vessels and raising cardiovascular risk.
Representative pic
Obstructive sleep apnea causes repeated nighttime oxygen drops. It’s a major but often undiagnosed driver of chronic high blood pressure.
Representative pic
Not every nosebleed means high BP—but persistent ones, especially with other symptoms, could signal internal pressure building dangerously.
Representative pic
Stopping BP meds suddenly or skipping doses can cause resistant hypertension. These drugs aren't optional—they’re long-term lifelines.
Representative pic
Doctors recommend home monitoring from your 30s. Daily BP logs, especially under stress, can help spot patterns and prevent crisis moments.
Representative pic