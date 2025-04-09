This Bengaluru CEO collapsed with a nosebleed: What happened next is a warning to us all

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

ICU Shock

Bengaluru-based CEO Amit Mishra was rushed to the ICU with a systolic BP of 230—nearly double the normal. A sudden nosebleed was the red flag. Doctors call it a classic hypertensive crisis, now alarmingly common in India’s high-pressure tech world.

Crisis Mode

A hypertensive crisis means BP shoots beyond 165/105 mmHg. At 200/120 mmHg, many patients report dizziness, anxiety, and even brain bleeds—requiring immediate hospitalization.

Representative pic

Silent Climb

Undetected hypertension builds quietly. Even with regular checkups, BP can spike without warning—especially under chronic stress, lack of sleep, or lifestyle imbalance.

Representative pic

Stress Trap

High cortisol levels from prolonged stress increase heart rate and BP. Ironically, things we think help—like alcohol or smoking—actually worsen the pressure surge.

Representative pic

Sleep Disruptor

Skipping sleep kills your body's natural BP drop at night. Poor sleep keeps your system in alert mode, damaging vessels and raising cardiovascular risk.

Representative pic

Apnea Danger

Obstructive sleep apnea causes repeated nighttime oxygen drops. It’s a major but often undiagnosed driver of chronic high blood pressure.

Representative pic

Bleed Alert

Not every nosebleed means high BP—but persistent ones, especially with other symptoms, could signal internal pressure building dangerously.

Representative pic

Pill Dropout

Stopping BP meds suddenly or skipping doses can cause resistant hypertension. These drugs aren't optional—they’re long-term lifelines.

Representative pic

Home Watch

Doctors recommend home monitoring from your 30s. Daily BP logs, especially under stress, can help spot patterns and prevent crisis moments.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Think you’re deadlifting right? These 9 mistakes could be destroying your back 'Eat Like Sadhguru': 9 rules that cleanse, energize, and rewire your gut What is Sadhguru’s 30% diet challenge? 9 things you should know 'The tart fruit that fights LDL': Why Amla may be your natural cholesterol fix