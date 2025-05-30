'Turmeric before tea': The real story behind Shehnaaz Gill’s radical body reset

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Turmeric and apple cider vinegar at sunrise? That’s not a TikTok trend—it’s inflammation’s worst enemy and insulin’s best friend. Shehnaaz’s morning ritual isn’t flashy, it’s functional.
Forget lemon detoxes and crash diets. Gill’s routine starts slow: warm liquids, gut-calming spices, and a caffeine nudge—not a jolt. It’s wellness that whispers, not screams.
Moong dal, methi parathas, poha with curd—this breakfast isn’t buzzy, it’s backed by centuries. High-fibre, low-guilt, and rooted in Indian kitchens, not Instagram.
Yes, ghee. The same one you were told to avoid. Gill’s lunch shows how the right fats boost vitamin absorption, balance hormones, and leave you full without fluff.
The secret sauce isn’t a sauce—it’s order. Starting meals with fibre-rich salads tames appetite, steadies sugar levels, and unlocks the full nutritional punch of your plate.
Roasted makhana in ghee: the anti-chips. It’s got crunch, calcium, and no blood sugar whiplash. A snack that nourishes while silencing the 4 PM hunger gremlin.
Dinner doesn’t have to be drastic. Khichdi, curd, and lauki soup are proof that cozy can be clean. It’s calorie-smart, gut-friendly, and sleep-enhancing—without a single compromise.
No refined sugar, no junk food—just real food. Shehnaaz didn’t “cut” calories, she cut noise. The result? Weight loss without war against her body.
She did it in six months—through discipline, not deprivation. Her journey isn’t about extremes; it’s a gentle undoing of years of food chaos, one ritual at a time.