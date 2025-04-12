'Twice a day, 28 floors later': The real story behind Farah Khan’s transformation

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Introduced by Sonu Sood during Happy New Year, Farah Khan began her journey from gym-shy to gym-strong—trading hesitation for transformation.
Once reluctant to descend from her 35th-floor penthouse, Farah was soon working out twice daily—proof that momentum changes everything.
Hydro workouts at 4:30 pm added a playful twist to her routine. The water offered cardio, resistance, and low-impact strength in one session.
When workouts turned dull, stairs replaced treadmills. From two floors to 28, each step redefined effort—and results.
Her meals became intentional—“limited and correct,” said trainer Yogesh Bhateja. Fuel matched her newfound physical discipline.
Hydro workouts, like aqua-Zumba, are joint-friendly yet intense. Buoyancy supports, resistance challenges—a perfect combo for change.
Water training mimics weightlifting without strain. Movements are safer but still torch calories and build lean muscle.
Hydro workouts improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and enhance blood circulation. It’s fitness that feels like therapy.
Ideal for rehab, elderly fitness, and those with joint pain, water workouts blend flexibility with power—accessible to all bodies.
