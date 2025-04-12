'Twice a day, 28 floors later': The real story behind Farah Khan’s transformation

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Unexpected Start

Introduced by Sonu Sood during Happy New Year, Farah Khan began her journey from gym-shy to gym-strong—trading hesitation for transformation.

Top-Down Shift

Once reluctant to descend from her 35th-floor penthouse, Farah was soon working out twice daily—proof that momentum changes everything.

Pool Power

Hydro workouts at 4:30 pm added a playful twist to her routine. The water offered cardio, resistance, and low-impact strength in one session.

Boredom Breaker

When workouts turned dull, stairs replaced treadmills. From two floors to 28, each step redefined effort—and results.

Diet Discipline

Her meals became intentional—“limited and correct,” said trainer Yogesh Bhateja. Fuel matched her newfound physical discipline.

Water Wins

Hydro workouts, like aqua-Zumba, are joint-friendly yet intense. Buoyancy supports, resistance challenges—a perfect combo for change.

Representative pic

Low-Impact, High Burn

Water training mimics weightlifting without strain. Movements are safer but still torch calories and build lean muscle.

Representative pic

Mind Meets Body

Hydro workouts improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and enhance blood circulation. It’s fitness that feels like therapy.

Representative pic

Age-Proof Moves

Ideal for rehab, elderly fitness, and those with joint pain, water workouts blend flexibility with power—accessible to all bodies.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'The truth behind Kapil Sharma’s weight loss': Is it lifestyle or prescription power? '90% diseases gone': Sadhguru’s 2-step formula that starts with body and ends with food ‘The hidden lives ban’: The Jain mystery behind banning potatoes, garlic, and onions This Bengaluru CEO collapsed with a nosebleed: What happened next is a warning to us all