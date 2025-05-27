'Two Meals, 24 Chews': Sadhguru’s simple belly fat removal formula

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru warns: belly fat in women isn’t cosmetic—it’s a health red flag. Think hormonal chaos, infertility, heart disease, even depression.
One hour at the gym won’t fix eight hours in a chair. Sedentary lifestyles, not just diet, are fueling India’s belly fat epidemic.
Sadhguru says yoga beats weightlifting. Hatha Yoga isn’t just exercise—it’s hormone therapy in motion, tailored for real metabolic healing.
He prescribes 30–40 minutes of walking or aerobic movement a day. Not negotiable. Sitting is the new smoking—and belly fat’s best friend.
Ultra-processed food, excess sugar, and erratic meals fuel abdominal obesity. Sadhguru’s fix: fiber-rich, vitamin-packed, earth-grown meals.
Sadhguru’s rule? Chew every bite 24 times, eat with your hands, and stay mindful. Not just tradition—it’s digestive science in disguise.
He recommends eating twice a day, dinner before dark. Why? It resets your gut, burns more fat, and aligns you with ancient biological rhythms.
Chronic stress floods your system with cortisol—a belly-fat fertilizer. Yoga and meditation, Sadhguru says, are your best detox tools.
Early habits lock in lifelong health. Sadhguru urges teens to start yoga and mindful eating now—because prevention beats every cure.