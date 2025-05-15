Vaishno Devi’s brutal climb: What this sacred trek does to your heart, brain and soul

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Scaling 5,200 feet over 12–15 km isn’t just devotion—it’s a marathon for your heart. The steep ascent powers up cardiovascular endurance, boosting circulation and heart strength for days after.
Every step on Vaishno Devi’s punishing incline fires up legs, glutes, and core, forging muscular resilience and stamina most gym routines can't match.
At high altitudes, your lungs hustle for oxygen. The thin air forces deeper breaths, subtly training your respiratory system for better capacity and efficiency.
Representative pic
Hours of trekking torch calories—potentially over 1,500 in a single day—supporting weight management, provided post-yatra indulgences are kept in check.
Navigating rocky trails and stairs keeps joints fluid and mobile, enhancing flexibility and helping stave off stiffness that sedentary routines invite.
Science says moderate, sustained treks dial up your immune system, prepping your body to better fend off seasonal bugs and infections.
The rhythmic chant of “Jai Mata Di,” coupled with nature’s embrace, lowers stress hormone cortisol, leaving you mentally lighter and more centered.
Physical strain meets spiritual serenity, lifting mood, easing anxiety, and providing a rare, pilgrim-fueled dopamine high that lingers beyond the trip.
Representative pic
After hours of trekking and emotional catharsis, your body welcomes sleep like never before—deeper, more restorative slumber becomes nature’s final blessing.
Representative pic