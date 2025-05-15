Vaishno Devi’s brutal climb: What this sacred trek does to your heart, brain and soul

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Heart Climber

Scaling 5,200 feet over 12–15 km isn’t just devotion—it’s a marathon for your heart. The steep ascent powers up cardiovascular endurance, boosting circulation and heart strength for days after.

Muscle Forge

Every step on Vaishno Devi’s punishing incline fires up legs, glutes, and core, forging muscular resilience and stamina most gym routines can't match.

Lung Charger

At high altitudes, your lungs hustle for oxygen. The thin air forces deeper breaths, subtly training your respiratory system for better capacity and efficiency.

Representative pic

Fat Burner

Hours of trekking torch calories—potentially over 1,500 in a single day—supporting weight management, provided post-yatra indulgences are kept in check.

Joint Liberator

Navigating rocky trails and stairs keeps joints fluid and mobile, enhancing flexibility and helping stave off stiffness that sedentary routines invite.

Immunity Spike

Science says moderate, sustained treks dial up your immune system, prepping your body to better fend off seasonal bugs and infections.

Stress Dissolver

The rhythmic chant of “Jai Mata Di,” coupled with nature’s embrace, lowers stress hormone cortisol, leaving you mentally lighter and more centered.

Mood Healer

Physical strain meets spiritual serenity, lifting mood, easing anxiety, and providing a rare, pilgrim-fueled dopamine high that lingers beyond the trip.

Representative pic

Sleep Resetter

After hours of trekking and emotional catharsis, your body welcomes sleep like never before—deeper, more restorative slumber becomes nature’s final blessing.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'Reheat. Repeat. Regret': The everyday cooking habit hurting your liver most '183 to breakdown': The untold mental crash that turned Virat Kohli into a machine 'Eat like Buddha': The monastic fasting rules that shed pounds naturally 'Kareena Kapoor’s real goal': Why she’s never worked out to lose weight