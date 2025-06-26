Wegovy: The price, perks, and pitfalls of India’s new weight-loss craze

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India’s obesity crisis now meets a syringe. Wegovy, the weekly weight-loss jab approved by global regulators, promises bariatric-level results—no surgery required, just a monthly bill north of ₹17,000.
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy just entered the Indian market guns blazing—taking on Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro in a pharma showdown where the weapons are hormones and the prize is a billion-dollar waistline.
In clinical trials, one in three patients lost up to 20% of body weight using semaglutide. It’s not magic—it’s metabolic science. But stop the shots, and the fat comes creeping back.
Endocrinologists are buzzing about a new frontier—early data suggests weight-loss drugs like Wegovy might reduce Alzheimer’s risk. That’s right: slimmer bodies, sharper minds?
Wegovy isn’t just about shedding pounds—it’s cutting heart attacks by 20%, strokes by 20%, and death by 19%. Cardiologists are calling it the biggest preventive leap since statins.
Wegovy’s sleek injector pens scream premium: ₹26,000 a month for the highest dose. That’s nearly ₹1,000 a day—more than most Indians spend on food. Is weight loss becoming a luxury item?
Weight loss with Wegovy comes at a cost: studies show not just fat, but muscle mass is lost too. Without exercise and protein, patients may shrink into frailty—not fitness.
Fatty liver disease, a silent epidemic, might finally have a nemesis. Wegovy cleared liver fat in 63% of users—and reversed fibrosis in over a third. That’s medical magic, verified.
The weekly needle might be short-lived. Pharma insiders whisper of once-a-month shots and oral alternatives in trials—offering the same dramatic weight loss with less intrusion.