'Weight loss after 50': How Khushbu Sundar lost 20 kg without hitting the gym

Daily strides

Walking 10,000–15,000 steps every day, even while traveling, became Khushbu's non-negotiable habit—an underrated but powerful catalyst for transformation.

Stretch strength

Yoga and flexibility training improved her posture, reduced stiffness, and kept her grounded—endorsed by countless experts for women over 50.

Core power

Planks and strength exercises built lean muscle and fired up her metabolism, especially vital post-50, as muscle mass naturally declines.

Protein push

Her high-protein diet helped preserve muscle and control hunger. Dietitians agree: protein is key for lasting, healthy weight loss.

Binge block

Khushbu swore by mindful eating—listening to her body, avoiding late-night binges, and mastering portion control, a method backed by nutritionists.

Dual sessions

With morning workouts and evening walks, her day was structured around movement. If she missed one, she made up for it—no excuses.

Knee cause

Her drive? Healing decades-old knee injuries. Doctors urged her to slim down, and this health goal became her biggest motivator.

Pure grind

She shut down rumors about shortcuts, stating her results came purely from sweat and structure—no injections, no pills, just persistence.

Age defied

At 54, Khushbu shattered myths about weight loss in midlife, proving that discipline trumps age in the journey to health.
