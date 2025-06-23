What happens when you lift in gym? Anant and Nita Ambani's trainer has a brutal answer

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Meet Vinod Channa—the elite trainer behind Anant and Nita Ambani’s dramatic body transformations. His signature approach blends old-school discipline with cutting-edge science—and it’s changing the fitness game.
He shatters the age-old fear that lifting heavy weights ruins your body. According to Vinod, it’s not damage—it’s design. Progressive overload and precise nutrition are the real foundations of strength.
Strength doesn’t arrive overnight. Vinod reveals how starting at 5 pounds and climbing steadily to 100kg transformed his clients—not with fads, but with relentless, calculated work.
“Lift 100kg, break 100kg of muscle.” Vinod’s vivid analogy breaks down how muscle damage fuels growth. But recovery isn’t passive—it’s powered by smart fueling.
Carbs, protein, and fiber aren’t optional—they’re your backstage crew. Vinod’s method insists nutrition isn’t a supplement to training, it’s the second half of the equation.
Lift more than your body can handle without proper fuel or form, and injury is a guarantee. Vinod's warning: ego-lifting doesn’t just hurt—it derails months of progress.
Vinod sees weightlifting as a neurological reprogramming. Every new rep teaches your brain and body to handle more, smarter—not just harder.
Forget the fear: lifting doesn’t erode your bones, it reinforces them. Vinod turns the myth upside down with biology-backed insight and real-world results.
Why is everyone—from influencers to CEOs—suddenly obsessed with fasting? Vinod links it to a shift in how the body repairs itself under intelligent strain.