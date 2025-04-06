What is Sadhguru’s 30% diet challenge? 9 things you should know

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Fruit Fuel

Sadhguru suggests that 30% of your daily food should be fresh fruit—pure, clean energy with minimal digestive residue.

Gentle Digest

Fruits are easy on the gut. Their high water content and natural enzymes help the digestive system work less, feel lighter.

Morning Boost

Start your day with a bowl of seasonal fruits. It wakes up your system, delivers nutrients fast, and supports detox.

Snack Swap

Ditch chips and cookies—grab fruit. Apples, berries, or papaya make for energizing and inflammation-fighting alternatives.

Clean Burn

Fruits burn efficiently in the body, releasing energy with less internal “smoke”—helping organs function better.

Clarity Kick

Natural sugars in fruit give steady energy—no crash, no fog. It’s brain fuel that keeps you alert without the jitters.

Blood Flow

Fruits support better circulation. They help keep arteries flexible and the heart pumping smoothly.

Disease Shield

With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, fruits may reduce risks of thyroid issues, diabetes, and hypertension.

Season First

Sadhguru says eating local, seasonal fruits ensures you're syncing with nature—getting optimal nutrition and better immunity.
Related Stories

'The tart fruit that fights LDL': Why Amla may be your natural cholesterol fix 'Ancient sonic code': How temple bells in India unlock brainwaves and balance the spirit Green tea or Coffee ? Experts explain what’s really good for your heart 'Sitting is the new smoking': 9 reasons it could be killing you slowly