What is Sadhguru’s 30% diet challenge? 9 things you should know

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru suggests that 30% of your daily food should be fresh fruit—pure, clean energy with minimal digestive residue.
Fruits are easy on the gut. Their high water content and natural enzymes help the digestive system work less, feel lighter.
Start your day with a bowl of seasonal fruits. It wakes up your system, delivers nutrients fast, and supports detox.
Ditch chips and cookies—grab fruit. Apples, berries, or papaya make for energizing and inflammation-fighting alternatives.
Fruits burn efficiently in the body, releasing energy with less internal “smoke”—helping organs function better.
Natural sugars in fruit give steady energy—no crash, no fog. It’s brain fuel that keeps you alert without the jitters.
Fruits support better circulation. They help keep arteries flexible and the heart pumping smoothly.
With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, fruits may reduce risks of thyroid issues, diabetes, and hypertension.
Sadhguru says eating local, seasonal fruits ensures you're syncing with nature—getting optimal nutrition and better immunity.