'What your trainer didn't tell you': 9 treadmill secrets that actually make you fitter

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A 5–10 minute easy walk preps your body, loosens muscles, and sets the tone for injury-free performance.
Crank a 1–2% incline to torch more calories and engage glutes—skip steep climbs to dodge joint strain.
Switch between sprint bursts and slow walks to skyrocket cardio endurance and keep it fun.
Ditch the handrails, stand tall, swing your arms—bad posture kills gains and causes aches.
Add lunges, reverse walking, and built-in programs to hit fresh muscles and banish boredom.
Cover that display—stop counting seconds and build mental toughness like a cardio warrior.
Slow it down before you step off. A cool-down saves you from dizziness and helps recovery.
Use virtual courses, pumped-up playlists, or cheer squads to keep your fire lit mid-run.
Some days call for rest. Listen up, adjust settings, and train smart to stay in the game.