From mood to memory: Alia’s treadmill ritual reshapes body and brain

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt turns a sweat-drenched gym session into a masterclass in discipline—her trainer calls it “Zone 2,” science calls it the sweet spot for endurance.
Running in controlled rhythm, Alia isn’t chasing speed—she’s building aerobic power, the silent foundation behind stamina, recovery, and that trademark on-screen energy.
Forget concrete’s cruel pounding—treadmills soften the blow. Experts note they protect knees and ankles, making high-intensity running safer for both stars and fans.
Every stride strengthens Alia’s cardiovascular system. Doctors confirm treadmill running boosts circulation, lowers blood pressure, and fine-tunes cholesterol for long-term vitality.
Representative pic
Alia’s treadmill isn’t just for endurance—it’s a calorie-burning machine. Add speed bursts or incline climbs, and the fat-burning potential skyrockets into serious weight-loss territory.
Representative pic
Behind Alia’s treadmill smile? Endorphins and endocannabinoids. Science proves they melt stress, sharpen focus, and trigger the euphoric “runner’s high” we all chase.
Representative pic
A 2013 study shows treadmill runs spark neurogenesis—yes, new brain cells. Alia’s workouts don’t just sculpt her body, they shield her mind from age-related decline.
Representative pic
Sweating alongside Karan Sawhney, Alia proves fitness isn’t solitary grind but shared grit—her discipline fuels inspiration for fans and trainers alike.
Alia’s real fitness weapon isn’t glam or gadgets—it’s her ritual. Same treadmill, same grind, same unwavering commitment that makes health a lifestyle, not a trend.