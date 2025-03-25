Why Koreans and Japanese don't struggle with belly fat: 9 habits to steal

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Mindful Portions

The Japanese follow hara hachi bu, eating until 80% full. This practice, backed by Okinawan centenarians, curbs overeating and promotes longevity.

Supercharged Diet

A traditional Japanese meal is packed with vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains—fueling the body with nutrients while avoiding processed junk.

Fermented Boost

Miso, natto, and other fermented staples deliver gut-friendly probiotics, improving digestion and boosting metabolism naturally.

Tea Power

Matcha and green tea, rich in antioxidants, enhance fat oxidation and sustain energy, making them a staple for health-conscious Japanese individuals.

Active Living

Walking and cycling aren’t just exercise—they’re a way of life. The Japanese seamlessly burn calories through daily movement rather than rigid gym routines.

Veggie-Loaded

Koreans fill their plates with fiber-rich vegetables and whole foods, keeping meals low in calories while maximizing nutrition.

Kimchi Magic

Kimchi isn’t just a side dish—it’s a metabolism-boosting powerhouse packed with probiotics that enhance digestion and gut health.

K-Pop Fitness

Koreans incorporate fun and dynamic workouts, from dance-inspired routines to structured v, keeping fitness engaging and effective.

Smart Hydration

Sugary drinks? No thanks. Koreans prefer metabolism-boosting teas like green tea and yuja tea, keeping hydration healthy and calorie-free.

These holistic approaches blend mindful eating and natural movement, making Japanese and Korean lifestyles ideal for maintaining a lean, healthy body.
Related Stories

'45 and ripped': Experts reveal the secret to Bollywood-like transformations Work like L&T boss wants? Here’s what a 90-hour workweek does to your body Sitting for too long? You could be slowly killing your gut Millets vs. PCOS: the surprising superfood every woman needs to know