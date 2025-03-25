Why Koreans and Japanese don't struggle with belly fat: 9 habits to steal

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The Japanese follow hara hachi bu, eating until 80% full. This practice, backed by Okinawan centenarians, curbs overeating and promotes longevity.
A traditional Japanese meal is packed with vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains—fueling the body with nutrients while avoiding processed junk.
Miso, natto, and other fermented staples deliver gut-friendly probiotics, improving digestion and boosting metabolism naturally.
Matcha and green tea, rich in antioxidants, enhance fat oxidation and sustain energy, making them a staple for health-conscious Japanese individuals.
Walking and cycling aren’t just exercise—they’re a way of life. The Japanese seamlessly burn calories through daily movement rather than rigid gym routines.
Koreans fill their plates with fiber-rich vegetables and whole foods, keeping meals low in calories while maximizing nutrition.
Kimchi isn’t just a side dish—it’s a metabolism-boosting powerhouse packed with probiotics that enhance digestion and gut health.
Koreans incorporate fun and dynamic workouts, from dance-inspired routines to structured v, keeping fitness engaging and effective.
Sugary drinks? No thanks. Koreans prefer metabolism-boosting teas like green tea and yuja tea, keeping hydration healthy and calorie-free.
These holistic approaches blend mindful eating and natural movement, making Japanese and Korean lifestyles ideal for maintaining a lean, healthy body.