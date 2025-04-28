Your baby’s brain is growing faster than you think. Here's how to help

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
From birth to age 5, over 85% of a child’s brain is formed, building vital neural connections at breathtaking speed through everyday interactions.
By 3 months, babies babble, mimic sounds, and respond to voices, revealing the first sparks of language and social understanding.
Between 6 and 12 months, little hands grab, explore, and dive into sensory learning, setting the stage for curiosity-driven education.
By 12 to 18 months, toddlers start naming objects, pointing at pictures, and absorbing basic instructions, fueling rapid language expansion.
From ages 2 to 6, vocabularies soar from a few words to thousands, with children mastering questions, storytelling, and complex thinking.
Parents turn daily moments like cooking, shopping, and park visits into playful learning adventures that deeply embed real-world knowledge.
Choosing books together, reading aloud, and discussing stories weave powerful literacy skills into a child’s daily life and future success.
Age-appropriate puzzles, hands-on games, and simple science experiments ignite independent learning and boost real-world problem-solving skills.
Teaching kids to value effort, embrace mistakes, and stay curious builds a resilient mindset essential for both academic and emotional growth.