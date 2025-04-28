Your baby’s brain is growing faster than you think. Here's how to help

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Brain Boom

From birth to age 5, over 85% of a child’s brain is formed, building vital neural connections at breathtaking speed through everyday interactions.

Sound Spark

By 3 months, babies babble, mimic sounds, and respond to voices, revealing the first sparks of language and social understanding.

Touch Quest

Between 6 and 12 months, little hands grab, explore, and dive into sensory learning, setting the stage for curiosity-driven education.

Word Burst

By 12 to 18 months, toddlers start naming objects, pointing at pictures, and absorbing basic instructions, fueling rapid language expansion.

Language Explosion

From ages 2 to 6, vocabularies soar from a few words to thousands, with children mastering questions, storytelling, and complex thinking.

Everyday Classroom

Parents turn daily moments like cooking, shopping, and park visits into playful learning adventures that deeply embed real-world knowledge.

Reading Magic

Choosing books together, reading aloud, and discussing stories weave powerful literacy skills into a child’s daily life and future success.

Discovery Tools

Age-appropriate puzzles, hands-on games, and simple science experiments ignite independent learning and boost real-world problem-solving skills.

Mindset Matters

Teaching kids to value effort, embrace mistakes, and stay curious builds a resilient mindset essential for both academic and emotional growth.
