‘You’re eating all wrong’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s brutal truth about modern meals

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Carb Bomb

Rice, roti, and potatoes on one plate? Sri Sri warns this modern “carb overload” is a silent saboteur of health—and a far cry from our balanced culinary roots.

Protein Who?

Most people can’t name the protein in their plate. According to Sri Sri, we’re nutritionally illiterate compared to our grandmothers—who made every meal a masterclass in balance.

Taste Blind

Modern meals are flavor-dead. Traditional South Indian thalis delivered all six tastes in one sitting—today, most of us barely get two. Are we ignoring a centuries-old recipe for wellness?

Banana Wisdom

Forget fine china—your gut prefers banana leaves. Science now backs what tradition knew: natural plating boosts digestion, hygiene, and even flavor.

Frozen Folly

Microwaved and marinated in preservatives, today’s food choices spell disaster. Sri Sri draws a direct line from processed meals to fatigue, weight gain, and mind fog.

Greens Gone

Your ancestors ate a different green every day. You? Maybe kale once a month. Sri Sri says this decline in leafy variety is making us weak and chronically undernourished.

Time-Starved

Lunch at 4 p.m.? Dinner at midnight? According to Sri Sri, modern eating schedules are more erratic than ever—and our bodies are paying the price.

Spice Trap

Too much chili, salt, or sugar isn’t just a taste issue—it’s a toxicity trap. Traditional meals knew restraint; today, flavor often masks poor quality and poor planning.

Ritual Reset

Eating used to be sacred. Now it’s rushed, distracted, and often on the go. Sri Sri argues that mindful eating isn’t a luxury—it’s the missing ingredient in modern health.

