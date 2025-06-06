‘You’re eating all wrong’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s brutal truth about modern meals

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rice, roti, and potatoes on one plate? Sri Sri warns this modern “carb overload” is a silent saboteur of health—and a far cry from our balanced culinary roots.
Most people can’t name the protein in their plate. According to Sri Sri, we’re nutritionally illiterate compared to our grandmothers—who made every meal a masterclass in balance.
Modern meals are flavor-dead. Traditional South Indian thalis delivered all six tastes in one sitting—today, most of us barely get two. Are we ignoring a centuries-old recipe for wellness?
Forget fine china—your gut prefers banana leaves. Science now backs what tradition knew: natural plating boosts digestion, hygiene, and even flavor.
Microwaved and marinated in preservatives, today’s food choices spell disaster. Sri Sri draws a direct line from processed meals to fatigue, weight gain, and mind fog.
Your ancestors ate a different green every day. You? Maybe kale once a month. Sri Sri says this decline in leafy variety is making us weak and chronically undernourished.
Lunch at 4 p.m.? Dinner at midnight? According to Sri Sri, modern eating schedules are more erratic than ever—and our bodies are paying the price.
Too much chili, salt, or sugar isn’t just a taste issue—it’s a toxicity trap. Traditional meals knew restraint; today, flavor often masks poor quality and poor planning.
Eating used to be sacred. Now it’s rushed, distracted, and often on the go. Sri Sri argues that mindful eating isn’t a luxury—it’s the missing ingredient in modern health.