Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath does these 9 things daily. One defies all logic

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath begins each day gazing at the sun for 20 minutes while reading. Experts say this odd ritual could reset your body clock and turbocharge morning alertness.
His first bite? At 2 PM. This 16:8 intermittent fasting plan may torch fat, stabilize sugar levels, and even add years to your life—if you can handle the hunger.
No breakfast—just black coffee at 11 AM. Research links this minimalist start to sharper focus, faster metabolism, and surprisingly, lower disease risk.
Each day includes green powder, fish oil, and vitamin D. Experts back this combo for heart health, bone strength, and immunity—if taken consistently.
Workouts happen after dark. While unusual, experts say time doesn’t matter—what counts is showing up. Night owls, rejoice.
Post-workout, it’s protein shake time. This quick fix isn’t just gym-bro hype—nutritionists say it fuels overnight muscle recovery like nothing else.
He hydrates with lemon tea while training. Beyond the flavor kick, citrus compounds may help fight inflammation and keep energy steady.
Just 5 hours of sleep? Experts raise alarms. Chronic sleep debt can sabotage memory, weaken immunity, and quietly erode long-term health.
He’s not sure if the routine even works. But experts say that kind of self-checking mindset is what actually drives lasting transformation.