Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath does these 9 things daily. One defies all logic

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sun Ritual

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath begins each day gazing at the sun for 20 minutes while reading. Experts say this odd ritual could reset your body clock and turbocharge morning alertness.

Representative pic

Late Meals

His first bite? At 2 PM. This 16:8 intermittent fasting plan may torch fat, stabilize sugar levels, and even add years to your life—if you can handle the hunger.

Solo Coffee

No breakfast—just black coffee at 11 AM. Research links this minimalist start to sharper focus, faster metabolism, and surprisingly, lower disease risk.

Pill Routine

Each day includes green powder, fish oil, and vitamin D. Experts back this combo for heart health, bone strength, and immunity—if taken consistently.

Midnight Reps

Workouts happen after dark. While unusual, experts say time doesn’t matter—what counts is showing up. Night owls, rejoice.

Recovery Shake

Post-workout, it’s protein shake time. This quick fix isn’t just gym-bro hype—nutritionists say it fuels overnight muscle recovery like nothing else.

Citrus Sip

He hydrates with lemon tea while training. Beyond the flavor kick, citrus compounds may help fight inflammation and keep energy steady.

Sleep Shortage

Just 5 hours of sleep? Experts raise alarms. Chronic sleep debt can sabotage memory, weaken immunity, and quietly erode long-term health.

Uncertain Outcome

He’s not sure if the routine even works. But experts say that kind of self-checking mindset is what actually drives lasting transformation.

Related Stories

'The Okinawa blueprint' :  How Japan’s oldest islanders defy age, their secrets revealed 'Secrets of sattvic power': Ancient Yogis’ diet that still heals in modern times 'Kimchi to collagen': 9 Korean diet secrets for flawless skin and effortless weight loss Honey Singh’s 9-rule fitness plan: How he fought back and got ripped