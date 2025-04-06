'No visa, no problem': 9 international destinations Indians can travel to freely

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Tropical Thailand

From full-moon beach parties to serene Buddhist temples, Thailand lets Indians soak in 60 visa-free days of vibrant nightlife, island adventures, and spicy street food bliss.

Magnetic Malaysia

Wander from dazzling Kuala Lumpur skyscrapers to lush Langkawi landscapes—Indians can explore this cultural melting pot visa-free for 30 days through 2026.

Serene Sri Lanka

Nicknamed the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” Sri Lanka enchants with its golden beaches, sacred cities, tea hills, and leopard-filled safaris—free for Indians until March 2025.

Blissful Bhutan

Breathe in crisp Himalayan air and hike to the Tiger’s Nest. Bhutan gives Indians 14 visa-free days of mindful escapes and thunderous natural beauty.

Natural Nepal

No passport stamp needed—just wander into a land of towering peaks, sacred temples, jungle safaris, and Everest base camps with no visa at all.

Mystic Mauritius

Spend up to 90 days basking on turquoise beaches, snorkeling coral reefs, and hiking green trails. Mauritius is a visa-free tropical paradise for long-stay dreamers.

Magical Macao

A 30-day visa-free pass lets you explore glittering casinos, colonial lanes, and East-meets-West architecture in this mini Las Vegas of Asia.

Intriguing Iran

From colorful bazaars to ancient ruins, Indians can stay 15–30 days visa-free in Iran—where Persian hospitality and history meet affordability.

Dazzling Dominica

With 180 visa-free days, Indians can live the slow island life amid waterfalls, rainforests, and volcanic beaches in the Caribbean’s eco-tourism crown jewel.
Related Stories

Stuffcool GIGA 65W 20000mAh powerbank: Compact powerhouse for all your devices Revitalise Your Hair: Floractive Marroco’s Golden Plus Mask and Brazil Protein’s Supreme Repair Mask From ₹800 rooms to e-visas: Thailand travel guide for every Indian traveler Blaupunkt SBA02 30W Bluetooth Soundbar: Elevate Your Audio Experience