'No visa, no problem': 9 international destinations Indians can travel to freely

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From full-moon beach parties to serene Buddhist temples, Thailand lets Indians soak in 60 visa-free days of vibrant nightlife, island adventures, and spicy street food bliss.
Wander from dazzling Kuala Lumpur skyscrapers to lush Langkawi landscapes—Indians can explore this cultural melting pot visa-free for 30 days through 2026.
Nicknamed the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” Sri Lanka enchants with its golden beaches, sacred cities, tea hills, and leopard-filled safaris—free for Indians until March 2025.
Breathe in crisp Himalayan air and hike to the Tiger’s Nest. Bhutan gives Indians 14 visa-free days of mindful escapes and thunderous natural beauty.
No passport stamp needed—just wander into a land of towering peaks, sacred temples, jungle safaris, and Everest base camps with no visa at all.
Spend up to 90 days basking on turquoise beaches, snorkeling coral reefs, and hiking green trails. Mauritius is a visa-free tropical paradise for long-stay dreamers.
A 30-day visa-free pass lets you explore glittering casinos, colonial lanes, and East-meets-West architecture in this mini Las Vegas of Asia.
From colorful bazaars to ancient ruins, Indians can stay 15–30 days visa-free in Iran—where Persian hospitality and history meet affordability.
With 180 visa-free days, Indians can live the slow island life amid waterfalls, rainforests, and volcanic beaches in the Caribbean’s eco-tourism crown jewel.