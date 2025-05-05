'Red carpet clue': The Sara Tendulkar brow trick makeup artists are copying now

Icy Prep

Sara kicks off her glam by dunking her face in ice water—an old beauty trick known to reduce puffiness and tighten pores. It’s a chilling ritual with a red-carpet payoff.

Flawless Canvas

She dabs on a foundation so seamless, it looks like second skin. According to celeb makeup artist Namrata Soni, shade-matching is crucial to avoid an unnatural finish.

Snatched Shadows

A flick of contour and dot of concealer turns her face into sculpted elegance. Strategically applied under cheekbones and jawline, this defines without overdoing.

Cheek Pop

A sweep of luminous matte blush adds a rosy lift. Applied in upward strokes, it gives a just-pinched glow, echoing tips from blush queen Bobbi Brown herself.

Lit Glow

Sara dots highlighter on her cheekbones and nose tip for a soft, radiant finish. It’s not glitter—it's glow, and beauty guru Deepica Mutyala swears by it for dewy skin.

Smoky Gleam

Her eyes are a soft storm—brown shimmer, precise liner, fluttery lashes. A swipe of kohl adds drama, proving minimal can still mesmerize.

Brow Magic

Feather-light strokes bring her brows to life. “Your brows frame your face,” says brow expert Joey Healy, and Sara’s arches are proof that neat wins over bold.

Gloss Whisper

A nude pout seals the look—matte or glossy, always subtle. Her go-to? Peachy tones that enhance, not overpower, letting her natural lip shape shine through.

Locked Radiance

The final touch: a dust of translucent powder, then a mist of setting spray. It’s the secret behind hours-long glow without a single touch-up.

