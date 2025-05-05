'Red carpet clue': The Sara Tendulkar brow trick makeup artists are copying now

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sara kicks off her glam by dunking her face in ice water—an old beauty trick known to reduce puffiness and tighten pores. It’s a chilling ritual with a red-carpet payoff.
She dabs on a foundation so seamless, it looks like second skin. According to celeb makeup artist Namrata Soni, shade-matching is crucial to avoid an unnatural finish.
A flick of contour and dot of concealer turns her face into sculpted elegance. Strategically applied under cheekbones and jawline, this defines without overdoing.
A sweep of luminous matte blush adds a rosy lift. Applied in upward strokes, it gives a just-pinched glow, echoing tips from blush queen Bobbi Brown herself.
Sara dots highlighter on her cheekbones and nose tip for a soft, radiant finish. It’s not glitter—it's glow, and beauty guru Deepica Mutyala swears by it for dewy skin.
Her eyes are a soft storm—brown shimmer, precise liner, fluttery lashes. A swipe of kohl adds drama, proving minimal can still mesmerize.
Feather-light strokes bring her brows to life. “Your brows frame your face,” says brow expert Joey Healy, and Sara’s arches are proof that neat wins over bold.
A nude pout seals the look—matte or glossy, always subtle. Her go-to? Peachy tones that enhance, not overpower, letting her natural lip shape shine through.
The final touch: a dust of translucent powder, then a mist of setting spray. It’s the secret behind hours-long glow without a single touch-up.
