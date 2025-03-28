Summer vacation: Goa, Thailand, or Dubai, where should you be going?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
3–4 day trip: ₹15,000–₹20,000/person. Flights: ₹6,000–₹12,000. Stay: ₹500–₹5,000/night.
7-day trip: ₹42,000–₹55,000/person. Flights vary. Food: ₹1,200–₹2,000/day. Stay: Budget to mid-range.
7-day couple trip: ₹50,000–₹3,00,000+. Flights and hotels range widely by class.
Goa: ₹500–₹2,000 (budget), ₹2,000–₹5,000 (mid-range). Thailand: similar pricing tiers.
Goa round-trip: ₹6,000–₹12,000. Thailand and Dubai vary depending on season and booking time.
Goa: ₹200–₹500/meal. Thailand: ₹1,200–₹2,000/day. Dubai: mid to high depending on dining style.
Goa: ₹500–₹2,000/person. Thailand: ₹350–₹750 for similar activities.
Goa: ₹200–₹1,000/day. Thailand: ₹1,000–₹1,500/day. Dubai: varies widely with transport mode.
Goa: 30°C–36°C (March–May). Thailand: hot, humid year-round. Dubai: hot summers, mild winters.