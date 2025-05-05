'₹10 lakh in , ₹1 crore out': The most overlooked business in India right now

Startup Steal

Launching a napkin unit in India takes just ₹5–10 lakh. With basic gear and setup, it’s one of the lowest-cost manufacturing businesses you can jump into today.

Machine Magic

A flexographic machine with edge sealing and cutting features costs ₹5 lakh—and it’s the core of your operation. One machine, endless packs, serious profit potential.

Cash Cushion

To keep your unit running, you’ll need ₹5–10 lakh in working capital—for salaries, utilities, and raw stock. Think of it as fuel for your profit engine.

Napkin Math

Each pack of 100 napkins costs ₹17.40 to make. The paper eats most of it, but with volume and bulk buying, you squeeze out stronger margins over time.

Pocket Profits

With an average selling price of ₹23, every pocket nets you ₹5.60. That’s over 30% profit per unit—on a product people use and toss daily.

Crore Club

Even a ₹10 lakh setup can rake in ₹1 crore in annual sales. After all expenses, you walk away with ₹5–8 lakh in net profit. Not bad for disposable paper.

Soaring Demand

Driven by hygiene awareness, restaurants, and office culture, the demand for napkins is booming. You're not selling luxury—you’re selling daily necessity.

Quick Break-even

Break-even hits at just 45% capacity. If you lock in a few steady clients—think hotels or canteens—you could be in the green within months.

Scale Battle

Want to grow? You can. But competition is fierce. The winners? Those who combine efficient production with bold branding and zero quality slips.
