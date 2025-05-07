₹75 lakh in profit: What it really takes to open a liquor store in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Liquor stores in Tier 1 cities can rake in ₹9–15 crore a year, with net profits touching ₹75 lakh annually if run smartly.
Gross margins hover around 20%, and after rent, staff, and ops, you can still walk away with a solid 9% net profit.
With a 73% ROI and a 1–2 year payback window, liquor retailing beats many other brick-and-mortar investments.
Starting costs are steep—₹50 lakh to ₹1.1 crore upfront for licences, rent, stock, and compliance, just to open doors.
State rules vary wildly. A licence in one city may cost ₹2.5 lakh, and ₹10 lakh just across state lines—for the same business.
Expect delays. You’ll navigate NOCs, local clearances, and slow-moving portals—often with tech glitches and unclear steps.
Some states offer limited licences via quota systems. Even with funds and paperwork, you might still walk away empty-handed.
Location rules are strict. Open too close to a school or temple, or miss a dry day, and you risk revocation—and total loss.
Constant government audits, compliance pressure, and surprise inspections keep you on edge and your paperwork airtight.