Behind the pink slip: 9 steps to shield your finances in uncertain times

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When layoffs loom, your lifestyle is the first casualty. Here’s how to shield your family before the pink slip arrives.
That employer health cover you rely on? It vanishes the moment your ID stops working. Independent medical insurance isn’t optional—it’s your lifeline.
Your EMIs won’t pause for your paycheck. As job markets wobble, aggressive debt cleanup could be your survival strategy.
You’re not broke yet—but your budget is bleeding ₹299 at a time. Trim the fat now or pay the price later.
Every rupee must report in. Obsessive expense tracking may sound extreme—until it saves your emergency fund from vanishing.
A single income stream is a dangerous game. Whether it’s tutoring, gig work, or renting out a spare room—diversify before disaster strikes.
Banks don’t wait for sob stories—but many will listen if you call first. Proactive EMI planning could save your CIBIL score.
Layoffs may be out of your hands—your skillset isn’t. Upskill with AI tools, master a niche, and network like your next job depends on it. Because it does.
Hiding money stress breeds more chaos. Bring your family into the financial conversation early—it’s not panic, it’s partnership.