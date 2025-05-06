'Buy now, earn forever': Why Goa homes are passive income powerhouses

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Property prices in Goa’s prime zones like Assagao and Anjuna have jumped 15–30% annually, turning weekend homes into wealth-builders.
With Airbnb-friendly laws and 6–9% yields in North Goa, homes here don’t just sit pretty—they earn while you sleep.
Luxury villas in hotspots like Vagator and Siolim now command ₹3–10 crore, with high-end buyers driving bidding wars for sea-view plots.
Yes, Goa still has ₹27–50 lakh buys—in Gancim, Dodamarg, or Seraulim, 1–2BHK flats and plots offer low entry points with appreciation upside.
With year-round tourism and surging demand, short-term rentals can fetch ₹2,500–₹10,000/night—turning second homes into primary income streams.
South Goa and Pernem remain undervalued. As infrastructure spreads, these ₹2,250–₹6,000/sq. ft. zones could be tomorrow’s North Goa.
With affordable housing drives and smoother approvals, Goa’s real estate scene is becoming easier to enter—especially for first-time buyers.
Check titles, RERA status, and zoning laws before buying. Many dream homes come with hidden legal tangles or steep resort-style maintenance bills.
Analysts see 10–25% annual price growth continuing, driven by Mopa Airport, tourism, and rising NRI interest in owning a piece of Goa.