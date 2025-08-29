Forget ₹10 crore: The real number you need to retire in India

Rs 10 crore myth

Chasing a massive retirement corpus may be overkill—experts say financial freedom needs less than you think.

The magic formula

Want to retire early? Just multiply your annual expenses by 25 to find your freedom number.

1 lakh a month?

If you spend ₹1 lakh monthly, your ideal retirement corpus isn’t ₹10 crore—it’s ₹3 crore.

Retire on ₹1.5 crore

Spending ₹50,000 a month? A corpus of just ₹1.5 crore could give you lifelong income.

Not rich, just free

Financial freedom isn’t about luxury—it’s about living life on your terms without worry.

The 4% rule

Withdraw 4% of your corpus annually (adjusted for inflation), and you may never run out of money.

Chasing more hurts

Over-saving without clarity leads to burnout. Knowing your real number means saving smart, not blindly.

Legacy locked in

Even after 30 years of withdrawals, a ₹3 crore corpus can grow to ₹4.83 crore—leaving a legacy.

Your number’s unique

Expenses, inflation, and returns vary—so calculate your corpus, not someone else’s.
