Forget ₹10 crore: The real number you need to retire in India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Chasing a massive retirement corpus may be overkill—experts say financial freedom needs less than you think.
Want to retire early? Just multiply your annual expenses by 25 to find your freedom number.
If you spend ₹1 lakh monthly, your ideal retirement corpus isn’t ₹10 crore—it’s ₹3 crore.
Spending ₹50,000 a month? A corpus of just ₹1.5 crore could give you lifelong income.
Financial freedom isn’t about luxury—it’s about living life on your terms without worry.
Withdraw 4% of your corpus annually (adjusted for inflation), and you may never run out of money.
Over-saving without clarity leads to burnout. Knowing your real number means saving smart, not blindly.
Even after 30 years of withdrawals, a ₹3 crore corpus can grow to ₹4.83 crore—leaving a legacy.
Expenses, inflation, and returns vary—so calculate your corpus, not someone else’s.