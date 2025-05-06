'From Sale Price to Real Price': The true cost of owning property in Goa

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Duty Slabs

Stamp duty in Goa ranges from 3.5% to 6%, depending on your property’s price—₹1 crore homes typically attract a 5% levy.

Registration Bite

Registration charges are 3–3.5%, depending on property value. This is over and above stamp duty, adding significant weight to closing costs.

GST Game

Under-construction homes attract 5% GST, or just 1% if deemed “affordable.” Ready-to-move properties? No GST at all—completion certificate is key.

TDS Trap

For properties above ₹50 lakh, buyers must deduct 1% TDS and deposit it with the government—non-compliance can delay registrations or trigger penalties.

Annual Hit

Goa’s property tax is low—sometimes ₹500–₹600/year for old Portuguese houses. But this varies with property size, usage, and municipality.

Hidden Fees

Garbage tax, sanitation, and panchayat charges may be minor—but skip them, and you’ll face fines or denied services in your area.

Exit Tax

Selling in under 2 years triggers short-term capital gains (up to 30%). Hold longer, and you pay 20%—with indexation to soften the blow.

Legal Layer

Lawyer fees, due diligence, and document handling cost 1–2% of property value—crucial for clear titles and dispute-free ownership.

Total Burn

Between stamp duty, registration, GST, TDS, and fees, your actual transaction cost can hit 10% over sale price. Budget accordingly.
