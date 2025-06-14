Gaur Gopal Das on modern misery: When money buys everything but meaning

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Luxury Mirage

You bought the car, the watch, the villa. Still empty? Gaur Gopal Das argues that society sold us a dream with no soul—a glitzy illusion that crumbles when life truly tests you.

Money Trap

You thought you owned money—but now it owns you. Das says too many people sacrifice joy, health, and connection chasing digits that never hug you back.

Empty Wallets

"Some people are so poor, all they have is money." It sounds absurd—until you meet the millionaire with no peace, no purpose, and no one to share it with.

Gold Chains

We call it success, but Das calls it a gilded cage. He warns that chasing wealth alone turns freedom into addiction—and accomplishments into anchors.

Silent Bankruptcy

You can’t file for it, but it shows in your eyes. Emotional bankruptcy is the price many pay for material wealth—and no, there’s no refund policy.

Joy Deficit

Das insists happiness isn’t on sale—not in a showroom, not online. While the world hunts status symbols, real joy hides in shared laughter and silent sunrises.

Status Circus

Instagram glam, credit card highs, rented riches. Das warns that society’s shallow success metrics push us into a toxic loop of comparison and consumption.

Purpose Pays

Your richest moment won’t be a paycheck—it’ll be when you help someone rise. Das says a life of impact and service pays dividends that no market crash can erase.

Spend Wisely

Use money like a tool, not a trophy. Das isn’t anti-wealth—he’s pro-awareness. Let your wallet serve your values, not shape them.
