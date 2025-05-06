'Got a Flat in These Areas?' You might be missing out on ₹75K/month in passive income

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In India’s costliest city, well-located Airbnb listings consistently earn ₹75,000–₹1.2 lakh/month. Properties in Bandra, Colaba, and Juhu see year-round demand from tourists and business travelers.
Beachfront homes in Goa can fetch ₹10,000+/night during peak season. Even with 200 booked nights/year, many hosts easily cross ₹15–₹20 lakh annually, especially in areas like Anjuna or Morjim.
South Delhi listings in areas like GK or Defence Colony earn ₹60,000–₹90,000/month. Proximity to metro, airport, and business hubs keeps occupancy high with weekday bookings from corporate guests.
Apartments in tech hubs like Koramangala or Whitefield see 60–75% occupancy. Nightly rates of ₹3,000–₹5,000 add up to over ₹8 lakh/year—especially with steady business travel traffic.
Heritage homes and boutique stays in Jaipur attract cultural tourists, pushing monthly earnings to ₹70,000+. High season spikes during festivals can double revenue for well-presented listings.
Earning over ₹20 lakh/year? You’ll need GST registration. Hosts without proper licenses risk Airbnb delisting, fines, or frozen payouts—legal compliance directly protects your income stream.
Listings with top-tier photos and detailed descriptions enjoy 25–40% higher booking rates. Professional presentation not only improves visibility but also allows you to charge premium rates.
Representative pic
Offering Wi-Fi, AC, kitchen access, and spotless cleanliness helps boost occupancy. Small touches—snacks, toiletries, pet-friendly rules—can justify ₹500–₹1,000 more per night.
Occupancy in tourist hubs can jump to 80% during peak months but fall to 30% off-season. Savvy hosts adjust prices and offer deals to smooth out earnings and maximize yearly revenue.