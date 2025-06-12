Government cash hacks: Little-known schemes that can boost your bank balance

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A ₹10,000 loan with zero collateral, 7% subsidy, and digital cashback? PM SVANidhi quietly hands street vendors a mini business accelerator—if they know where to look.
PMAY isn’t just about housing—it’s an asset play. With urban property subsidies, even low-income families can own appreciating real estate and unlock future rental income.
Under DAY-NULM, urban poor—especially women—get startup capital, skill training, and SHG support. It’s a bootstrapped MBA without the tuition fee.
Smart Cities Mission isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a startup sandbox. Waste tech, traffic apps, civic data tools: each smart upgrade creates a new business niche.
Insurance for ₹12? Pension for ₹210/month? Atal and Bima Yojanas offer low-cost safety nets that free up funds and confidence to take entrepreneurial risks.
Borrow ₹10k, pay on time, get ₹1,200 cashback. PM SVANidhi’s gamified repayment model is India’s most overlooked micro-wealth hack.
Few realize that Smart Cities push out service tenders for everything—from last-mile delivery to sensor maintenance—opening up a contractor gold rush.
DAY-NULM prioritizes women-led enterprises with financing and SHG-based loans—turning kitchens and tailoring corners into profitable ventures.
Smart city bonds offer urban investors a way to back infrastructure and earn returns—quietly turning local governance into a new asset class.