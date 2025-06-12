Government cash hacks: Little-known schemes that can boost your bank balance

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Loan Lifeline

A ₹10,000 loan with zero collateral, 7% subsidy, and digital cashback? PM SVANidhi quietly hands street vendors a mini business accelerator—if they know where to look.

Roof Riches

PMAY isn’t just about housing—it’s an asset play. With urban property subsidies, even low-income families can own appreciating real estate and unlock future rental income.

Skills to Scale

Under DAY-NULM, urban poor—especially women—get startup capital, skill training, and SHG support. It’s a bootstrapped MBA without the tuition fee.

City Goldmine

Smart Cities Mission isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a startup sandbox. Waste tech, traffic apps, civic data tools: each smart upgrade creates a new business niche.

Premium Perks

Insurance for ₹12? Pension for ₹210/month? Atal and Bima Yojanas offer low-cost safety nets that free up funds and confidence to take entrepreneurial risks.

Collateral Karma

Borrow ₹10k, pay on time, get ₹1,200 cashback. PM SVANidhi’s gamified repayment model is India’s most overlooked micro-wealth hack.

Policy to Profit

Few realize that Smart Cities push out service tenders for everything—from last-mile delivery to sensor maintenance—opening up a contractor gold rush.

Women First

DAY-NULM prioritizes women-led enterprises with financing and SHG-based loans—turning kitchens and tailoring corners into profitable ventures.

Bond Hustle

Smart city bonds offer urban investors a way to back infrastructure and earn returns—quietly turning local governance into a new asset class.
