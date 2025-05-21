How India’s richest invest ₹20 crore. Hint: It’s not in flats like you

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India’s richest don’t buy flats—they engineer capital compounds. A ₹20 Cr portfolio isn’t spent, it’s structured across branded residences, high-yield commercials, and appreciating landbanks.
This formula—₹7 Cr for luxury under-construction, ₹6 Cr for pre-leased commercial, ₹7 Cr for title-backed land—is the quiet rulebook followed by legacy builders. It’s not diversification. It’s design.
At 7–9% fixed yields, premium SCOs and retail units quietly outperform rental flats. While you collect EMIs, the 0.01% are stacking ₹4–6 lakh/month from high-street leases alone.
Enter branded ecosystems like Westin or Marriott at pre-launch rates, and you’re not just buying a home—you’re banking on ₹50K/sq.ft exits before possession even begins.
Land parcels in Sohna, Goa, or New Gurgaon aren’t just plots—they’re future monopolies. When zoning and infrastructure hit, appreciation doesn’t rise, it leaps.
A wealth advisor explains: “Under-construction buys at ₹18K/sq.ft become ₹35K in 4–5 years. That’s 2X, tax efficient, and with fewer holding costs than finished inventory.”
Flats age. Land matures. Commercials yield. That’s why portfolios are layered—some for today’s cashflow, others for tomorrow’s inheritance.
Ultra-HNIs don’t watch headlines. They watch infrastructure blueprints. Wherever metro lines, highways, or MNCs are headed—that’s where the next ₹100 Cr land play is quietly seeded.
While you’re chasing a sea-facing apartment, India’s elite are closing ₹20 Cr floor plates in asset classes that don’t just look good—they pay you back monthly, yearly, generationally.