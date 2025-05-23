How one tea stall can earn ₹18 lakh a year: The simple math behind it

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In the right spot, a tea stall in India can rake in ₹5,000 daily—yes, just selling chai. That’s ₹1.5 lakh a month from a setup that fits on a sidewalk. The secret? Footfall, not fancy menus.
Some chaiwallahs in metro hubs reportedly hit ₹7.5 lakh a month slinging over 1,200 cups daily. It’s rare, but it’s real. One man’s kettle is another man’s cash cow.
One cup costs ₹5 to make, but sells for ₹15–₹20. That’s a ₹10+ profit per pour. With a 60–70% margin, every refill is a revenue rush—tea isn’t just hot, it’s smart business.
Biscuits, toast, and smokes? These extras aren’t just add-ons—they’re cash boosters. For many stalls, side sales are the quiet engine behind fat daily profits.
Starting your own tea stall costs as little as ₹50,000. For the price of a MacBook, you could be brewing a business with six-digit annual returns.
Most stalls run lean—owner-operated with maybe one helper. That means minimal salaries, tighter control, and profits staying in the pocket where they belong.
In oversaturated spots, profits can nosedive to ₹15,000 a month. Competition’s real, and only quality, location, or a killer masala mix can keep cups moving.
You’ve seen viral chai millionaire stories—but most tea vendors aren’t buying Benzes. Still, with good chai and good hustle, they’re earning far more than you’d think.
Do the math: ₹15 a cup, 300 cups a day, 30 days a month. That’s ₹1.35 lakh. When your product is addictive and costs ₹5 to make, even small volume spells big returns.