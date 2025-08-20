How to turn your flat into a full-time business machine: 9 ideas

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Turn your window sill into a profit engine. Microgreens and hydroponics need just a tray, light, and hustle—serving up fresh greens to health-conscious foodies and chefs alike.
Skip rent, skip waitstaff—go cloud. The appetite for clean, homemade meals is booming. One WhatsApp menu and a Swiggy tie-up later, your flat is now a food brand.
Got a skill? Start filming. Whether it’s finance, DIY hacks, or dance routines, content creation turns your living room into a global classroom—and your camera into cash flow.
Handmade candles, soaps, or eco-jewelry don’t need a factory. Just tools, taste, and time. With Etsy, Instagram, and Amazon Karigar, your homegrown art can go national.
Why commute when you can consult? From tutoring IIT aspirants to coaching startups, the knowledge economy runs on Zoom. Your flat is the new office tower.
No space? No problem. Resell trending products or launch a dropshipping site—all from your sofa. The inventory? Outsourced. The margins? All yours.
Be the digital backbone of startups abroad. Virtual assistant gigs in marketing, data entry, or support pay global rates—and all you need is a laptop and grit.
From cupcakes to canvas, your creativity deserves a captive audience. Start art classes, a home bakery, or kids’ workshops. Gated communities are your first market.
Love animals or greenery? Offer pet sitting or plant care to working professionals. With the rising work-from-home crowd, peace-of-mind services are gold.