Morgan Housel’s 9 wealth hacks that could save India’s middle class from money traps

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Wealth isn’t about IQ. It’s about habits—discipline, patience, and controlling emotions matter more than complex financial strategies.
A high income means nothing without a high saving rate. Saving consistently—even modest amounts—outruns chasing bigger salaries.
Skip the market wizardry. Long-term, low-cost investing in index funds beats overthinking and endless stock-picking.
Outlasting the market matters more than outsmarting it. Staying invested through decades—not lucky breaks—builds serious wealth.
You can’t control markets, but you can master your reactions. Emotional discipline is your strongest shield in turbulent times.
Luck is underrated in success and failure. Stay humble in wins, gentle in losses—both are temporary, neither defines you.
If your finances steal your sleep, you’re risking too much. Make money choices that help you rest easy, not stress endlessly.
Ditch spending to impress others. Real wealth is quiet—savings, investments, freedom—not loud cars or luxury labels.
A long-term lens is your greatest asset. Compounding needs patience, not panic. Let decades—not headlines—guide your money moves.