Morgan Housel’s 9 wealth hacks that could save India’s middle class from money traps

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Behavior Beats

Wealth isn’t about IQ. It’s about habits—discipline, patience, and controlling emotions matter more than complex financial strategies.

Savings Muscle

A high income means nothing without a high saving rate. Saving consistently—even modest amounts—outruns chasing bigger salaries.

Simple Wins

Skip the market wizardry. Long-term, low-cost investing in index funds beats overthinking and endless stock-picking.

Endurance Edge

Outlasting the market matters more than outsmarting it. Staying invested through decades—not lucky breaks—builds serious wealth.

Emotion Guard

You can’t control markets, but you can master your reactions. Emotional discipline is your strongest shield in turbulent times.

Humility Check

Luck is underrated in success and failure. Stay humble in wins, gentle in losses—both are temporary, neither defines you.

Sleep Money

If your finances steal your sleep, you’re risking too much. Make money choices that help you rest easy, not stress endlessly.

Ego Trap

Ditch spending to impress others. Real wealth is quiet—savings, investments, freedom—not loud cars or luxury labels.

Time Power

A long-term lens is your greatest asset. Compounding needs patience, not panic. Let decades—not headlines—guide your money moves.
Related Stories

₹75 lakh in profit: What it really takes to open a liquor store in India 'From Sale Price to Real Price': The true cost of owning property in Goa 'Got a Flat in These Areas?' You might be missing out on ₹75K/month in passive income 'A full orbit every 90 minutes': Sunita Williams is seeing 16 Sunrises and Sunsets each day at the ISS