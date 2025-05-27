'Nursery rhymes, crore incomes': The shocking paychecks of kids’ creators

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Top kids’ channels like Ryan’s World can pull in over ₹17 crore every month—powered by billions of global views and addictive content loops.
With rates ranging from ₹82.5 to ₹412.5 per 1,000 views, kids’ content can turn nursery rhymes into serious money.
Even mid-sized kids’ channels earn up to ₹68 lakh a month—by mastering uploads, thumbnails, and YouTube’s kid-friendly algorithm.
New kids’ channels pulling in a few lakh views a month can still earn ₹8,250–₹41,250—a respectable income for beginner creators.
With a few million monthly views, ad revenue alone can reach ₹4.1 to ₹8.25 lakh—before factoring in merchandise and sponsorships.
Brand deals, toy licensing, and merch sales often rival or exceed ad revenue—making top kids’ channels full-scale media empires.
The YouTube algorithm loves long watch sessions. Cartoons, story playlists, and daily uploads keep young eyes glued—and the cash flowing.
Kids’ content faces strict laws like COPPA. No personalized ads—but creators who play by the rules still cash in big.
Children’s YouTube is a digital goldmine—with massive, loyal viewership and parents rarely skipping ads. The demand isn’t slowing down.