'One tiny machine, ₹15 lakh profit': The side hustle no one’s talking about in India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
You can launch a tea bag business with just ₹2.5 lakh—enough to cover machinery, materials, and setup. For a high-demand FMCG like tea, that’s a rare low-cost entry point.
A semi-automatic tea bag machine costs ₹1.75 lakh, churning out up to 20,000 tea bags daily. Add ₹75K–1L for utilities and setup—and you’re ready to go.
Raw costs are low: tea leaves, filter paper, and packaging. But premium blends and smart sourcing can help you charge double, especially for herbal or pyramid teas.
Even one basic machine can produce up to 5 lakh tea bags/month. That’s a revenue potential of ₹20L+ annually—just from weekday operations and basic efficiency.
Monthly operating costs hover between ₹50K–₹1L, including labor and materials. Smart automation and bulk sourcing can push your profit margins above 35%.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Double-chamber bags sell for ₹4 wholesale, pyramid ones up to ₹8. With 250 working days, a unit can clock ₹40L in sales—even before scaling or brand-building.
Net ₹10–15 lakh/year is realistic for a focused small unit. Build your own brand or supply to others, and margins go higher. Private label contracts = recurring bulk orders.
Pyramid bags, eco packs, and health-positioned blends can double your per-bag price. Higher production cost, yes—but far higher market value, especially in exports.
One machine today, four tomorrow. Add new flavors, launch D2C, or export via Amazon Global. As volume and brand visibility rise, so does your ₹40L ceiling.