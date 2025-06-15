Property panic or power play?  Why Bollywood’s elite are dumping their mansions

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
With returns hitting 120%, stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are offloading luxury properties at peak prices. These aren’t panic sales—they’re precision money moves.
Selling isn’t retreat—it’s reallocation. Celebrities are cashing in crores to fuel new ventures, diversify portfolios, and keep their wealth nimble in a volatile market.
Representative pic
Old bungalows out, smarter bets in. Bollywood elites are shedding stagnant assets to embrace newer, high-yield commercial investments and emerging hotspots.
Representative pic
Think beyond glamour. These property sales are part of long-term financial engineering—succession planning, tax optimization, and high-agility investments.
Representative pic
Mumbai’s real estate is red hot—and the stars know it. Celebs are seizing this rare window to maximize returns before the next price correction.
Representative pic
From sea-facing homes to sleek office towers, celebrities are tilting toward commercial real estate, chasing better yields and tax efficiencies.
Representative pic
Some are selling to upgrade—ditching vintage homes for sleek, ultra-modern apartments loaded with amenities that match their A-list lifestyles.
Representative pic
Over ₹400 crore in transactions this year alone. These aren’t isolated sales—they’re coordinated moves in a bigger financial chess game.
Representative pic
A quiet trend among the stars: moving out of owned properties and exploring short-term flexibility through upscale rentals. Ownership, reimagined.
Representative pic