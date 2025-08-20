Retirement in India just got more expensive—here’s what you actually need

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Think ₹1 crore is enough to retire in India? Think again. Financial planners now peg the comfortable retirement threshold at ₹5–10 crore—and that’s before inflation catches up.
You saved ₹1.5 crore, but forgot one thing: healthcare. With inflation, your ₹40 lakh medical fund could need to be ₹2 crore. Retirement without this cushion is financial roulette.
Travel, hobbies, and leisure need their own wallet. Planners say lifestyle goals alone demand ₹50 lakh or more—adjusted for future costs. Comfort isn’t just survival—it’s freedom.
What’s ₹50,000 today will be ₹1.5 lakh in 25 years. Ignoring inflation in your plan is like bringing a scooter to a supercar race—you’ll get left behind.
If your partner outlives you by a decade, that’s ₹2 crore more you didn’t plan for. Retirement math isn’t just about you—it’s about the years you won’t be there.
Sleep better by investing smarter. SIPs in mutual funds, not just FDs, are crucial to outpace inflation. The safest route to retirement might be risk-managed growth—not extreme caution.
It’s not the number, it’s the yield. ₹2 crore earning 3% won’t last long if inflation runs at 7%. You need income-generating assets, not just a lump sum.
Most retirees aim to replace 80% of their salary—but few plan for how. Without steady income flows from low-risk investments, retirement can feel like a layoff, not freedom.
Dreaming of retiring at 50? Add another ₹3–5 crore to your target. Early retirement isn’t just quitting work early—it’s buying 10 extra years of self-sufficiency.