Sunjay Kapur’s legacy plan: How he secured his children’s future with ₹14 cr bonds

Bond move

Before his sudden death from cardiac arrest, Sunjay Kapur quietly secured ₹14 crore in bonds for his kids—locking in ₹10 lakh a month in passive income and setting a gold standard for post-divorce legacy planning.

Mini Millionaires

Toddlers aren’t just babbling—they’re banking. Parents are building high-yield portfolios for their kids before they can walk, using SIPs, FDs, and equities to quietly mint child millionaires.

In Funds We Trust

From plush nurseries to property deeds—India’s elite are skipping toy chests for trust funds. Financial planning for minors has gone next-level, with advisors treating them like high-net-worth clients.

Interest Inheritance

Monthly cash flow without lifting a finger. Structured investments are replacing traditional inheritances, offering kids financial stability from day one—with zero courtroom drama later.

SIPs for Toddlers

While most kids unwrap birthday toys, some unwrap balance sheets. SIPs in their name grow quietly in the background—slow-burning rockets to future financial independence.

Child Plans, Big Leagues

No cartoons here—just compound interest. From mutual fund “child plans” to customized insurance-linked portfolios, financial parenting is morphing into legacy architecture.

Guardian Goldmine

Parents double as portfolio managers, legally steering minor-owned assets until age 18. It’s a power move that turns caregiving into CFO-style asset curation.

Future-Proof Parenting

This isn’t about school fees or fancy weddings. It’s about long-term security. Strategic investments ensure your child doesn’t just inherit wealth—but financial wisdom and freedom.

Wealth by Will

Skip the inheritance drama. Structured portfolios, bonds, and PPFs offer clean, conflict-free transitions—because the best legacies are built before the will is ever read.
