The Bhagavad Gita’s 9 wealth warnings that will ruin you if ignored

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Greed is Theft

The Gita doesn’t mince words: hoarding more than you need is a form of spiritual robbery. If your vaults are full while others starve, you’re not rich—you’re karmically bankrupt.

Work, Not Winnings

Forget the bonus. The Gita says the paycheck isn’t your right—the effort is. Chasing rewards over purpose leads to burnout, ego, and emptiness.

Cash With Karma

You can earn. You can build. But if your money comes from lies or exploitation, you’re collecting curses, not wealth. Dharma is the only sustainable currency.

Death Can’t Bank

Your balance dies with you. The Gita urges: invest not in possessions, but in purpose. What you give outlives what you keep.

Detach to Prosper

Strangely, the less you cling, the more peace you find. The Gita’s formula? Use money, enjoy life—but never let either own you.

Lust, Greed, Rage

These three aren’t just bad habits—they’re the express lane to ruin. For the Gita, unchecked desire for wealth is the beginning of spiritual death.

Excess Equals Obligation

Have more than you need? The Gita doesn’t call it luxury—it calls it duty. What you don’t need must be shared. Otherwise, it stains your soul.

Earn with Honor

The Gita doesn’t ask you to be poor—it asks you to be pure. Wealth earned with integrity uplifts. Wealth earned with deceit destroys.

Spend With Soul

Every rupee is a vote: for ego or for elevation. The Gita says money spent on selfless causes multiplies in meaning—long after it’s gone.
