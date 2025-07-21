The Bhagavad Gita’s 9 wealth warnings that will ruin you if ignored

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The Gita doesn’t mince words: hoarding more than you need is a form of spiritual robbery. If your vaults are full while others starve, you’re not rich—you’re karmically bankrupt.
Forget the bonus. The Gita says the paycheck isn’t your right—the effort is. Chasing rewards over purpose leads to burnout, ego, and emptiness.
You can earn. You can build. But if your money comes from lies or exploitation, you’re collecting curses, not wealth. Dharma is the only sustainable currency.
Your balance dies with you. The Gita urges: invest not in possessions, but in purpose. What you give outlives what you keep.
Strangely, the less you cling, the more peace you find. The Gita’s formula? Use money, enjoy life—but never let either own you.
These three aren’t just bad habits—they’re the express lane to ruin. For the Gita, unchecked desire for wealth is the beginning of spiritual death.
Have more than you need? The Gita doesn’t call it luxury—it calls it duty. What you don’t need must be shared. Otherwise, it stains your soul.
The Gita doesn’t ask you to be poor—it asks you to be pure. Wealth earned with integrity uplifts. Wealth earned with deceit destroys.
Every rupee is a vote: for ego or for elevation. The Gita says money spent on selfless causes multiplies in meaning—long after it’s gone.