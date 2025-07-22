Your ₹1 cr retirement plan is broken: Here’s what you really need today

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
You thought ₹1 crore would last a lifetime? By 2045, that money could buy you what ₹23 lakh does today. Retirement dreams are deflating—literally.
That monthly ₹33,000 from your crore corpus? Thanks to inflation, it’ll feel like ₹16,000 by the time you’re 85. And that’s without emergencies.
Retiring in Delhi or Mumbai? Expect to burn through ₹1 crore in just 15–18 years. Rent, meds, groceries—it adds up faster than you age.
A single major surgery in your 70s can wipe out 20% of your savings. With medical inflation outpacing everything else, are you even insured enough?
The joint family safety net is gone. With shrinking households, your retirement isn’t your son’s problem—it’s yours. And ₹1 crore won’t cut it.
Living longer isn’t always a blessing. Especially if your money runs out by age 78 and you live till 90. What’s your Plan B?
Investing conservatively? At 6% returns, ₹1 crore gives you just ₹50,000 a month. That’s before inflation eats into it—and after health bills bite.
Even in smaller cities like Mysore or Indore, ₹1 crore barely stretches 21–25 years. And that’s assuming zero surprises.
Forget ₹1 crore. Financial planners say ₹4–5 crore is the new baseline for urban comfort. Anything less is a gamble with your golden years.