‘1.2 million miles long’: Solar Orbiter spots gigantic jet from the Sun

A swirling solar jet 1.2 million miles long was captured in motion by Solar Orbiter—offering the clearest-ever view of solar wind forming at the source, deep in the corona.
The jet formed a helical radial structure—like a twisting rope—stretching from 1.5 to 3 solar radii. Scientists say it’s a rare, direct glimpse into solar wind release.
This structure revealed Alfvénic waves in action—energy ripples theorized to power solar wind. For the first time, we see them hurling matter into space in real time.
This isn’t just sun-watching: solar wind drives geomagnetic storms, auroras, and tech disruptions. Watching it unfold at the source helps trace Earth’s space weather to its fiery roots.
Captured during Solar Orbiter’s closest approach to the Sun in Oct 2022, the footage showcases the power of the Metis coronagraph in high-heat, high-stakes conditions.
The footage lifts the veil on the Sun’s outer atmosphere—the corona—where mysteries like the solar wind’s launch and energy transfer have long baffled scientists.
This is the first instrument to capture solar wind at its origin. Most data till now came from Earth’s orbit—millions of miles too late in the story.
Solar Orbiter has a clear goal: unravel the secrets of the Sun’s magnetic field, polar dynamics, and space weather birthplaces before 2026—or longer, if the mission extends.
With each perihelion, Solar Orbiter edges closer to the truth behind our Sun’s mysterious behavior—unlocking data that could transform how we shield Earth from solar threats.