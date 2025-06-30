₹1.5 crore for a doll?: Why Labubu is breaking the internet and bank accounts

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Demon Doll

Viral whispers claim Labubu dolls are “possessed”—with TikTok flooded by eerie stories, flickering lights, and unexplained chaos. Is it folklore-fueled panic—or marketing magic gone too far?

Lisa Effect

BLACKPINK’s Lisa didn’t just post a selfie—she detonated a global craze. When she cradled a Labubu on Instagram, resale prices skyrocketed overnight. Now everyone wants a piece of the “ugly-cute” elite.

Toothy Gold

A single four-foot Labubu just sold for ₹1.5 crore. Yes, a toothy grin and spiky ears now fetch more than a luxury SUV. Collectors say it’s art. Critics say it’s madness. Investors? They’re just cashing in.

Blind Box Brawls

The thrill of mystery turns ugly fast. From Beijing to Bengaluru, blind box drops are sparking fights, scalpers, and police calls. With FOMO at fever pitch, even stores can’t control the chaos.

Cursed Cute

Religious influencers call Labubu “spiritually dangerous,” likening its origin to demonic Nordic sprites. Meanwhile, Gen Z shrugs and calls it aesthetic. Is it rebellion—or belief repackaged as irony?

TikTok Temptation

Unboxings. Pranks. Psychic readings. Labubu’s all over TikTok—its cult growing through viral chaos. For every disappointed pull, there’s a million views. For every rare find? A new legend is born.

Luxury Plastic

With adult toy sales soaring past $1.8 billion, Labubu’s not just a doll—it’s luxury. Celebs flaunt them like Birkins. Their price tags? Just as exclusive. And just as addictive.

Ugly Revolution

Labubu’s not pretty—and that’s the point. Its weird, gremlin vibe speaks to a generation done with perfection. In a world of filters, Labubu says: here’s your chaos, wear it proudly.

Tribal Toy

Owning a Labubu isn’t just collecting—it’s belonging. Online clans debate rarity, trade figurines like currency, and signal taste, status, even politics. This isn’t a fandom—it’s a movement.

