₹1 crore for a degree? Why UK, US, and Australia are bleeding Indian parents’ wallets

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A single year in the US can cost up to ₹66.5 lakh. That’s ₹1.3 crore for a two-year master’s—before adding flights, visa fees, or a single emergency expense.
Germany may offer free tuition, but annual living costs still run ₹7–10 lakh. With top public universities charging up to ₹15 lakh, “free” isn’t always cheap.
Across countries, annual living expenses range from ₹7 lakh (Germany) to ₹20 lakh (US). Big cities like London and Sydney stretch that even further.
Australia costs more up front (up to ₹49.9 lakh/year), but Canada’s lower fees (₹20.5–37.7 lakh/year) come with fewer work visa restrictions post-study.
Low tuition in France (₹2.5–8.5 lakh) looks attractive—until you add ₹7.5–12 lakh in living costs. Paris living can match London’s price tag.
Singapore’s average annual spend hits ₹37.2 lakh, comparable to Canada or the UK—despite being geographically closer and smaller.
Visa fees, insurance, and application charges tack on an extra ₹1–2 lakh per year. Most families forget this until it’s too late.
A 10% currency swing can derail even the best-planned budgets. Always add a 7–10% buffer to your total costs to stay protected.
Part-time work (20 hrs/week) may help with groceries, but won’t dent ₹30–50 lakh annual costs. It’s support, not a solution.